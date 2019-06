ANNUAL PIG ROAST at the Slocan Valley Legion Saturday, June 22. Dinner served 6-8pm. Open until 9pm. Live music. Slocan Legion Hall 502 Harold St. Slocan. Tickets at Mountain Valley Station in Slocan or phone 250-355-2672 to reserve. Tickets $20 (age 6 & under free). The Legion welcomes members & guests.