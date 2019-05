COME JOIN US AT OUR SPRING EXTRAVAGANZA! A joint concert by the Vallican Whole Community Choir and Slocan Valley Community band. Sunday June 2, 3pm at Vallican Whole Community Centre, 3762 Little Slocan South Rd. Refreshments will be served and the Grassroots Grannies will be offering goodies and plants for sale. Admission is by donation. For more info, please call Sharon Lang, Choir Director: 250-226-7191. See you there!