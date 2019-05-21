Classified Ads

THE 2019 TREASURE FUND will hopefully produce more than $2500 this year for one or two lucky local Charities. With just 2 weeks to go until the start of the Hunt, CFNKLS currently appears to be half way to our goal. A Big THANK YOU to our commercial donors (including the Front Street Market) who have again been helping us considerably. Please join them to help push us over the top. Donations of a few dollars can help. Donations of $20 or more are eligible for a charitable tax receipt. A quick visit to the Pennywise office is all it takes to donate.