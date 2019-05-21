ALEXANDRA HALLIDAY INVITES YOU TO ´Kaslo´s Seasons Thro

ALEXANDRA HALLIDAY INVITES YOU TO ´Kaslo´s Seasons Through My Eyes´, a free Photographic Art Showing & Presentation! Introducing Kaslo´s Seasons, as seen through the eyes of a local legally blind photographer Sunday, May 26, Open House 1–8pm. Special Presentations: 3:30pm, 6:30pm. St. Andrews Heritage Hall, 500 4th St, Kaslo. Wheelchair accessible off B Ave. Showcasing my photography as a legally blind artist, I will introduce you to a different visual perspective of our beautiful community and it´s breathtaking and ever changing views throughout the Seasons. My photographs will display the way I visually experience the changing seasons. With this new perspective, I look forward to inspiring artists with regular and impaired visual acuity, to explore the seasonal changes enfolding our communities, from ever new and creative angles. Come experience the vibrancy, the moods and the beauty of the seasons as they develop in and around our community, gardens, lake, rivers, forests and mountains. Free organic refreshments, photographs available for sale. Grant funding generously provided by Columbia Basin Trust, through the CKCA and NKLAHC. Questions? forevernaturalphotography@gmail.com