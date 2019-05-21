14TH ANNUAL FISHING DERBY: Saturday, June 1, on Slocan Lake, a fundraiser for Slocan Fire Department, First Responders & Tech Rescue. All ages, $10 entry fee. 6am registration opens at Slocan Boat Launch, 4pm final weigh-in at the Slocan Legion Hall. BBQ & refreshments 11am-5pm at the hall. Many prizes to be won after weigh-in (whether you fish or not). Buy your tickets now at Mountain Valley Station, Slocan Village Market or Slocan Legion. More info, 250-509-1201, 250-355-2468 or 250-355-2672. Looking forward to seeing you on June 1!