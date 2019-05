CASTLEGAR COMMUNITY SERVICES TURNS 40 THIS YEAR! Help celebrate our anniversary on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5-8pm at Millennium Park. This is a family friendly event with a variety of children´s activities. Enjoy live music by Val Kilmer and The New Coke cover band. Be ready to win a prize for best 80´s costume. Have some food at concession at a festive rate. Enjoy more surprises, such as a raffle for an electric bike, 50/50 draw, and door prices.