GOAL SETTING FOR PARENTS: Join Charlotte Heddon, Life Coach, as she discusses goal setting and self-care during the different stages of parenthood. Charlotte will be at Parent and Child Time at Redfish School on Friday, May 24, 9:30-11:30am. More info: jpoetsch@cbal.org, 250-229-2167. A Kootenay Lake Family Network and Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy program. Like us on Facebook: Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy Kaslo/Balfour.