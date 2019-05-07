FAMILY STORYTIME: Join us for stories, songs, and craft

Return to: 

Post date: 

May 7, 2019 - 10:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 353-2942
info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca

FAMILY STORYTIME: Join us for stories, songs, and crafts at the Kaslo & District Public Library. Fridays: 6 sessions starting May 17-June 28, 9:30-10:30am. Free program for 0-5 year olds. Please preregister, 250-353-2942 or info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca

Regular