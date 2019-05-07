CFNKLS 2019 TREASURE HUNT STARTS JUNE 3. The finder of the Treasure Box will discover $250 inside. The finder will also select the lucky local charity to receive the full amount of the Treasure Fund. That fund currently stands just over $600, and is likely to exceed last year´s total of about $2000. Donations to the Treasure Fund are being requested now. Donations of $20 or more will be eligible for Charitable Tax Receipts this year. Donations can be made at the PENNYWISE office during normal business hours. CFNKLS and PENNYWISE thank you for supporting this year´s Hunt.