The Twin Rivers Community Choir Presents AWAKENING! 'Evolution Through Song', Friday, May 24 & Saturday, May 25 at 7:30pm. Doors open at 6:45pm, The Castle Theatre, 185 Columbia Ave, Castlegar. Tickets available at Castlegar Realty & Mountain High Lighting, Adults $15; Seniors $10; Children & Students $5. Director Christina Nolan, accompanied by Alicia Liszt. Wine bar & concession available.