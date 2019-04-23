JOIN KUIMBA: Kaslo´s outstanding community choir, for o

JOIN KUIMBA: Kaslo´s outstanding community choir, for our season finale concert, ˝A Legacy of Life.˝ Friday, May 3, 7pm at the Argenta Hall and Saturday, May 4, 7pm at St Andrew´s in Kaslo. The choir, along with director Tamara SunSong and pianist Nancy Ryde, will present an eclectic programme of choral music from ancient to modern, from playful to sublime. Kaslo tickets $12/8, 18 and under free, at Sunnyside and the door; Argenta tickets by donation at the door. 250-353-3284; kuimbachoir@gmail.com for information.