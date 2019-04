CONVERGENCE WRITERS´ WEEKEND, JUNE 7-8PM, WARMUP: Autho

CONVERGENCE WRITERS´ WEEKEND, JUNE 7-8PM, WARMUP: Author, Art Joyce, and folklorist Mark Mealing, April 26, 7pm, Langham Centre, Kaslo—film premiere and discussion on trickster figure, admission by donation. Also, free noon-hour ˝Coffee with a Writer˝ series, April 27, w/Nakusp author Barbara McPherson; May 4 with Nakusp author Galadriel Watson, both at New Denver´s Outlet Youth Centre; and May 18 with Fernie author and Convergence workshop leader Keith Liggett, Nakusp Library. www.widespot.ca/convergence-writers-weekend/