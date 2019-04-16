COME AND CELEBRATE! What do Easter Monday, Earth Day,(April 22) have in common? CFNKLS will be launching the Treasure Hunt and Honora Cooper, President, CFNKLS, turns 65! Please drop by Selkirk College, Front St, Kaslo, Easter Monday, April 22, 1-3pm. Learn how you can put a team together to find treasure for yourselves and choose a charity to receive funding. The Moon Family will be playing great music and there will be birthday cake and other goodies to celebrate Honora´s 65th. No gifts, however you can add to the Treasure Hunt fund if you like and receive a birthday hug.