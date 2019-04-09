The Slocan Valley Threads Guild’s annual Yard and Yardage sale will happen on Sun
Join Salmo’s GreenDream for the seventh annual Earth Day in the Park event on Sun
On April 28, workers, families and employers will gather at commemorative ceremon
The Ministry of Health is launching a measles immunization catch up program for s
Burton Community Hall.
KASLO GARDEN FESTIVAL APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE NOW! Monday, May 20 during Kaslo May Days. Call Colleen, 250-353-2026 or email, colleen.emma@gmail.com
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!