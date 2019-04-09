EMERGENCY SERVICES PUBLIC EVENT: Saturday, April 27, 10

EMERGENCY SERVICES PUBLIC EVENT: Saturday, April 27, 10am–12pm, at the Kaslo Seniors´ Hall. Would you know what to do if the worst happened? We all know that when we need help the nearest medical services and trauma centre may be a long distance away. Join us to hear speakers from Kaslo Ambulance Service, Kaslo Search and Rescue, Kaslo Fire Department and First Responders, Emergency Social Services, KERPA and the RCMP. Learn and prepare so you will know what to do to help a friend, a family member or yourself, if the worst were to happen. Sponsored by CBT, RDCK and the Hospice Society of North Kootenay Lake, 250-353-2299.