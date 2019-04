CRESTON VALLEY BIRD FEST: May 10, 11, 12. Guided birding tours by kayak, bicycle, bus, on foot. Photography workshop with Lyle Grisedale. Mushrooms, stars, historical walking tour; honey, dairy, Saskatoon farm tours. Keynote speaker, Dr. David Bird, presentations by Gary Davidson and Gaelen Schnare. Kids´ events, Mother´s Day Paint & Pour at Baillie-Grohman estate winery. Registration opens April 3, www.crestonvalleybirds.ca