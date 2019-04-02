LEAGUE SOCCER: Starts April 16 (U8, U10, U14), $70 befo

Return to: 

Post date: 

April 2, 2019 - 5:30am

Phone: 

+1 (250) 226-0008

LEAGUE SOCCER: Starts April 16 (U8, U10, U14), $70 before March 29. For info or to register call Slocan Valley Recreation, 250-226-0008.

Regular