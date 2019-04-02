There is less than one month to get your applications in for this year’s ArtWalk.
Artists in residence, Matthew Talbot-Kelly.
Artist of the Year ‘Naturalist’. Photo: Masa Suzuki.
Artists and food vendors are encouraged to respond to an open call for a juried Ar
Johnsons Landing is well known for the landslide of 2012, but locals know there is
KASLO GARDEN FESTIVAL APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE NOW! Monday, May 20 during Kaslo May Days. Call Colleen, 250-353-2026 or email, colleen.emma@gmail.com
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!