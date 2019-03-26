KIDS' MINI SOCCER: Starts April 16, (must be turning 3

March 26, 2019 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 226-0008

KIDS' MINI SOCCER: Starts April 16, (must be turning 3 or 4 by Dec. 31, 2019), $45 before March 29. For info or to register call Slocan Valley Recreation, 250-226-0008.

