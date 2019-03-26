EASTER EGG HUNT: Sunday, April 14, 11am-1pm, Passmore H

March 26, 2019 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 226-0008

EASTER EGG HUNT: Sunday, April 14, 11am-1pm, Passmore Hall, ages 0-6. Free event but must preregister. Please call Slocan Valley Recreation, 250-226-0008.

