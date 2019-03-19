JOIN LIZ ROSS FOR A FREE SLIDESHOW of her visit to the memorials to the victims of the Communist regime in Budapest; the Spanish Riding School in Vienna; the former Jewish ghetto in Prague; Oskar Schindler´s factory in Krakow; Auschwitz; the memorial to the ghetto uprising in Warsaw; and Checkpoint Charlie in Berlin. A partnership with the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy. For more info contact Liz, 250-353-2465. Refreshments provided, Sunday, March 24 at 3pm, Langham, Kaslo.