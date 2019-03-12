CAFE CHOCOLAT: An elegant evening with the Slocan Valle

March 12, 2019 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 226-7304

CAFE CHOCOLAT: An elegant evening with the Slocan Valley Grassroots Grammas, Saturday, March 30 from 7-10pm at the Vallican Whole. Limited tickets. Contact 250-226-7304.

