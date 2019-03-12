CAFE CHOCOLAT: An elegant evening with the Slocan Valle

The Amy Ferguson Institute is pleased to present Chess on the Capitol Theatre stag
Nelson ArtWalk will be celebrating 31 years of local/regional artist promotion and
Trail & District Public Library presents Brian d’Eon who will read from his hi
John Galm with Brazilian Berimbau.
Ian Dunlop, Kaslo’s newly hired CAO.
CAFE CHOCOLAT: An elegant evening with the Slocan Valley Grassroots Grammas, Saturday, March 30 from 7-10pm at the Vallican Whole. Limited tickets. Contact 250-226-7304.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!