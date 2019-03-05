HEALTHY TOGETHER in Balfour! This FREE program for families with young children includes preparing food with your child, fun physical activities and presentations and discussions for parents. Wednesdays, Mar. 13 to Apr. 10, from 10am to 12pm at the Balfour Covenant Church. Please register with Julie Poetsch, 250-229-2167 or jpoetsch@cbal.org. This program is offered by the Outlet District Early Childhood Coalition and the Columbia Basin Trust. Special thanks to the Balfour Covenant Church for their support.