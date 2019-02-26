ST.

February 26, 2019

250-353-7361

ST. PATRICK´S CELEBRATION AT BLUEBELLE BISTRO: Sunday, March 17, 5pm. Join Kaslo´s Celtic Kitchen Party for lively Irish songs and instrumentals. Suggested $10 donation, reservations recommended. 250-353-7361.

