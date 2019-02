ST. PADDY´S ´VEGAS´ NIGHT: Saturday, March 16 at the Slocan Valley Legion Hall, 502 Harold St, Slocan. Live entertainment, tickets $15; after March 11, $20 at Mountain Valley Station in Slocan or phone 250-355-2672 to reserve. Doors open 5:30pm; 6pm Casino; 7pm Buffet; 8pm more Casino. The Legion welcomes members & guests. We look forward to your support!