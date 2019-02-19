SEEDY SUNDAY SLOCAN VALLEY SEED EXCHANGE: Sunday, March

SEEDY SUNDAY SLOCAN VALLEY SEED EXCHANGE: Sunday, March 3, 11am-2pm, Crescent Valley Hall, $2 Entry Fee. For info call Slocan Valley Recreation, 250-226-0008.

