KASLO SEEDY SUNDAY: Feb.

Return to: 

Post date: 

February 19, 2019 - 5:30am

KASLO SEEDY SUNDAY: Feb. 24, 10am-1pm at 500 4th St, Kaslo Heritage Hall. Find local seeds, bedding plants, soil starting mix, herbal medicines and more. Enjoy snacks and lunch items at our Seedy Cafe. A North Kootenay Lake Community Services event.

Regular