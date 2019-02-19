IT'S COLD OUT THERE! And on Feb. 23, Coldest Night of the Year 2019, the PennywiseWalkers team is going to do something about it. Our 8 person team will be walking - together with thousands of Canadians across the country - in this family-friendly walk that raises money to support and serve hungry, homeless, and hurting people and families in our community. Please help, if you can, by visiting this link and making a donation to the PennywiseWalkers. https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/TeamFundraisingPage.aspx?teamID=84512...