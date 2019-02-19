HERITAGE WEEK CELEBRATION SUNDAY, FEB. 24: Heritage Walking tour starts 1pm at The Langham and visits heritage buildings in lower Kaslo. Heritage displays 1-4pm in 3 locations: The Jury Room upstairs in City Hall building with a trophy collection acknowledging sport and garden winners of the past; The Langham with display of blacksmith tools and more; SS Moyie Visitor Centre with a display of "What is it?", tell us what we have found. Warm up with hot drinks and cookies at The Langham and the Visitor Centre. Kootenay Lake Historical Society and The Langham. 250-353-2563.