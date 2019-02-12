FOR OUR EARTH: PRAISE HIGH OUR COASTAL HEROES, April 14, 10am-4pm at the Brilliant Cultural Center, Castlegar. Inspirational speakers, live music, prayers for our Earth, silent auction fundraiser for the Coast Protectors, vegetarian potluck featuring Sundance Chief, Reuben George, Tsleil-Waututh Nation; Kat Roivas, Chepewa-Cree Nation; and Romilly Cavanaugh, former Environmental engineer of Trans Mountain Pipeline. By donation, spread word on Facebook, www.facebook.com/events/403795560357523/ To donate to the silent auction, volunteer or for more info, contact 250-608-0773 or nadia@netidea.com