It’s cold out there and Nelson CARES wants to help warm things up for people who n
Make it a musical summer with the annual Fiddle, Guitar and Piano Workshop being h
Friends of the Lardeau River (FLR) is inviting adults and students to an eye-opene
‘Pirates’ Lilly and Liam Jones with Captain ‘Jolly Roger’ Aubert.
A wood stove can help to keep you warm and cozy in the winter.
KASLO SEEDY SUNDAY: Feb. 24, 10am-1pm at 500 4th St, Kaslo Heritage Hall. Find local seeds, bedding plants, soil starting mix, herbal medicines and more. Enjoy snacks and lunch items at our Seedy Cafe. A North Kootenay Lake Community Services event.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!