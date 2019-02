KASLO BUILDING'S ANNUAL LEGO CONTEST! This year's theme, 'Outer Space and Beyond!' Open to all ages! Drop off your creations between Feb. 18 & 22. Judging results will be announced Feb. 23 at 3pm, please come in to receive your prize. Prizes are for most creative, customer choice and participation. Vote for our customer choice award before 3pm Saturday, Feb. 23. Call us with any questions. Kaslo Building Supplies, 250-353-7628. Have fun!