AN AFTERNOON OF TEA & SWEET TREATS: Jazz standards, Broadway tunes and pop with award-winning vocalist and songwriter, Melody Diachun, at The Bailey Theatre. Hang out with friends or treat your sweetie to a show this Valentine's Day, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2:30pm. Chill in the intimate jazz club setting of the Griff as you relax at your table. Tickets $17.50/advance or $22/door. Visit www.trail-arts.com