TEXAS HOLD'EM TOURNAMENT: Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Slocan Valley Legion Hall, 502 Harold St, Slocan. Starting at 6:30pm sharp, $30 buy-in, BC Gaming rules will apply. The Legion welcomes members & guests. Tickets at Mountain Valley Station in Slocan or phone 250-355-2672 to reserve, tickets may not be available at the door.