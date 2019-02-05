GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT GROUP IN KASLO: For 6 weeks, Thu

GRIEF AND LOSS SUPPORT GROUP IN KASLO: For 6 weeks, Thursday afternoons, 1-2:30pm, beginning Feb. 28. When someone you love has died you will experience your own form of mourning that can be full of many different and difficult emotions. No words can take away the pain, but trained facilitators and a supportive group can be companions on your journey. You can learn to adjust to the loss and also regain hope and energy for the future. This group is offered free of charge by the Hospice Society of North Kootenay Lake with thanks to the Victorian Hospital of Kaslo Auxiliary, Columbia Basin Trust and the Sovereign Order of St. John. For exact dates, more information, and to register ahead call Chelsea at Hospice. 250-353-2299.