Monday,

February 5, 2019 - 5:30am

+1 (250) 226-0008

FAMILY FUN DAY ON THE SLOCAN VALLEY RAIL TRAIL: Monday, Feb. 18, 11am-2pm, Winlaw Station Rail Trail, Free. For info call Slocan Valley Recreation, 250-226-0008.

