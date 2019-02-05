BAROQUE MUSIC by baroque masters Mark Fewer and Hank Kn

It’s cold out there and Nelson CARES wants to help warm things up for people who n
After 30 years of decline, smoking rates in Canada have risen.
The Vallican Whole Community Choir, directed by Sharon Lang, will be starting on S
The Alzheimer Society of BC acknowledges the people of the Kootenays for their enc
Everyone is invited to a unique presentation combining visual art, love of nature,
BAROQUE MUSIC by baroque masters Mark Fewer and Hank Knox, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7pm at St. Andrew's United Church, Kaslo. Advance tickets $20 at Figments. Rush tickets $22 at the door. sjdks@kaslo.org, 250-353-7600.
See your ad hereAdvertise with Pennywise!