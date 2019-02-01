Classified Ads

COME SING WITH US! Vallican Whole Community Choir, directed by Sharon Lang, will be starting on Sunday, Feb. 17, with breaks for holidays. We are a fun loving, inclusive group and welcome new members. You don't need to read music or audition, just bring your enthusiasm and commitment to our Sunday afternoon sessions from 3-5pm at the Vallican Whole. Audio files and sheet music will be provided to help you learn the songs, cost is $85. For more information call Sharon, 250-226-7191 or email currierod61@yahoo.ca