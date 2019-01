BEANS AND RICE DINNER: Friday, Feb. 8, St. Rita's Church Hall, 513 7th Ave, Castlegar, 6pm hosted by Selkirk College Year 3 Nursing students going to Guatemala. Doors open at 5:30pm, $15 at the door. Silent Auction, Doukhobor Men's Choir, and a presentation by last year's students about their experiences to help build health capacity in diverse urban and rural community settings in Guatemala.