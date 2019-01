RAISING HEALTHY CHILDREN: Join us on Saturday, Feb. 9, 10am-3pm at the Balfour Covenant Church for a free family event. Childminding and lunch available. Guest speakers will discuss healthy eating, screen time limits, and being active with your children. For parents/caregivers of children ages 0-12. Brought to you by the Outlet District Early Childhood Coalition. More information at www.kootenaylakefamilynetwork.weebly.com