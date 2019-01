MOUNT SENTINEL DRAMA DEPARTMENT PRESENTS ARGONAUTIKA: A Play by Mary Zimmerman. Based on The Voyage of Jason and the Argonauts. This is a dramatic, sometimes silly, sometimes poignant interpretation of Greek Myth. Come see it Jan. 24, 25 and 26 at 7pm. Matinee Jan. 26 at 2pm. Location: Mt. Sentinel School. All tickets $10. Advance tickets available at Gaia Tree Foods in Winlaw or at Mt. Sentinel School office.