BAROQUE MUSIC by baroque masters Mark Fewer and Hank Kn

January 22, 2019

+1 (250) 353-7600
sjdks@kaslo.org

BAROQUE MUSIC by baroque masters Mark Fewer and Hank Knox, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7pm at St. Andrew's United Church, Kaslo. Advance tickets $20 at Figments. Rush tickets $22 at the door. sjdks@kaslo.org, 250-353-7600.

