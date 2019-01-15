THE SCIENCE OF CHRISTIANITY: Saturday, Jan.

January 15, 2019 - 11:30am

THE SCIENCE OF CHRISTIANITY: Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, 2pm. A free one hour public talk by Mary Alice Rose at the Anglican Heritage Church, 8551 Busk Rd, Balfour, BC. All are welcome.

