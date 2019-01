CHILD HAIRCUTTING 101! Join Candee Uhrich from The Hair Chair, on Friday, Jan. 18 from 9:30-11:30am at Parent and Child Time, Redfish School for some tips and tricks for cutting your child's hair. Free mini haircuts will also be available. More information: jpoetsch@cbal.org, 250-229-2167. Offered by Kootenay Lake Family Network, Redfish School and Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy. Like us on Facebook: Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy Kaslo/Balfour.