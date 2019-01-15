BEGINNERS HOCKEY IN KASLO: Fridays, 5:45-6:45pm.

BEGINNERS HOCKEY IN KASLO: Fridays, 5:45-6:45pm. All ages, $2. Everyone welcome! Contact Ira, 250-366-4696.

