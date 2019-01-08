FAMILY STORYTIME: Join us for stories, songs, and craft

January 8, 2019

250-353-2942
info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca

FAMILY STORYTIME: Join us for stories, songs, and crafts at the Kaslo & District Public Library, Fridays, 8 sessions starting Jan. 25-Mar. 15, 9:30-10:30am. Free program for 0-5 year olds. Please preregister, 250-353-2942 or info@kaslo.bclibrary.ca

