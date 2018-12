K.O.R.T.S./TRAILBLAZERS WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION: Dec. 21, 4-6pm at the Unity Bridge. Free hot chocolate & apple cider. Fire barrels to keep warm. Tarped area & Unity Bridge for cover if it rains or snows. Lantern walk 5:45pm to Lighthouse beach. Parking in Village Maintenance Yard. EVERYONE IS WELCOME.