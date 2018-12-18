BEAVER VALLEY LIONS BINGO: Dec.

Return to: 

Post date: 

December 18, 2018 - 5:30am

BEAVER VALLEY LIONS BINGO: Dec. 19, last bingo of 2018. Starts back up Jan. 9, 2019 and every Wednesday after that, at the Fruitvale Memorial Hall. Early bird 6pm and regular games 7pm.

Regular