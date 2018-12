THE HOLIDAYS CAN BE HECTIC! Join us at the Kaslo & District Public Library for 'All She Wants For Christmas is a Nap'- Ladies Holiday Story Time, Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 7pm. A relaxing evening listening to vintage Christmas audio stories, drinking hot apple cider, and eating cookies. Come late, prepare nothing, bring nothing (except maybe your knitting and a blanket). There will also be festive holiday tags to colour, if that's your jam.