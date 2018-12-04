JOIN THE VALLICAN WHOLE COMMUNITY CHOIR at their Annual Holiday Concert and Seasonal Sing-along! On Sunday, Dec. 16 from 3-5pm, the Vallican Whole Community Choir invites you to join voices with our harmonic singers, directed by Sharon Lang. Our seasonal sing-along is a seven-year tradition of community spirit! We will provide mulled apple cider and goodies at this festive occasion. Admission is by donation. It is a family affair and supervised children are welcome. The Grassroots Grammas will also be there with their annual Christmas decoration fundraiser for the Stephen Lewis Foundation. Decorations and home baking will be for sale. The Vallican Whole Community Centre is located at 3762 Little Slocan South Rd. See you there!